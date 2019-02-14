West Virginia (10-14, 2-9) vs. No. 14 Kansas (19-6, 8-4)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Kansas presents a tough challenge for WVU. West Virginia has won one of its five games against ranked teams this season. Kansas is coming off an 82-77 overtime road win against TCU on Monday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Kansas’ Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji and Quentin Grimes have collectively scored 32 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all Jayhawks scoring over the last five games.

DOMINANT DEDRIC: Dedric Lawson has connected on 34.5 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also converted 76.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: West Virginia has dropped its last six road games, scoring 62.3 points and allowing 81.2 points during those contests. Kansas has won its last 14 home games, scoring an average of 79.9 points while giving up 67.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mountaineers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Jayhawks. Kansas has 38 assists on 83 field goals (45.8 percent) over its previous three contests while West Virginia has assists on 24 of 52 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Mountaineers have averaged 25.3 free throws per game and 31.3 per game over their last three games.

