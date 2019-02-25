TCU (18-9, 6-8) vs. West Virginia (10-17, 2-12)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU looks to extend West Virginia’s conference losing streak to six games. West Virginia’s last Big 12 win came against the Oklahoma Sooners 79-71 on Feb. 2. TCU is coming off a big 75-72 win in its last outing over then-No. 19 Iowa State.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Derek Culver has averaged 11.4 points and nine rebounds to lead the charge for the Mountaineers. Lamont West has paired with Culver and is producing 10.3 points per game. The Horned Frogs have been led by Desmond Bane, who is averaging 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Alex Robinson has made or assisted on 47 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. Robinson has accounted for 15 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: TCU’s Noi has attempted 138 3-pointers and has connected on 38.4 percent of them.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mountaineers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Horned Frogs. West Virginia has 35 assists on 61 field goals (57.4 percent) over its previous three outings while TCU has assists on 40 of 72 field goals (55.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both TCU and West Virginia are ranked at the top of the Big 12 when it comes to getting to the foul line. The Horned Frogs are ranked second in the conference and have averaged 19.5 free throws while the Mountaineers are ranked first and have attempted 24.9 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.