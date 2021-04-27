West Virginia’s roster has seen an extensive makeover since the Mountaineers lost to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to finish the season 19-10.
Coach Bob Huggins this month announced the signings of DePaul forward Pauly Paulicap, Florida International forward Dimon Carrigan, and Old Dominion guard Malik Curry as graduate transfers.
West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews transferred to Washington, while guard Jordan McCabe transferred to UNLV. Guards Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Miles McBride have announced they will enter the NBA draft process and leave open the option of returning to school.
