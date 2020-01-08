Huggins made the comments in a postgame radio interview Saturday after the 60-53 loss in Lawrence, Kansas.

AD

“I can’t control what those three blind mice running around out there do,” Huggins said.

Kansas shot 30 free throws, compared with 22 for No. 17 West Virginia. The fouls called on each team were nearly even.

AD

“What we would all love to see is consistency,” Huggins said. “Foul there. Foul here. I understand it’s a hard job, but they do get paid pretty handsomely for it. Just be consistent.”

Bowlsby did not specify the first two incidents.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25