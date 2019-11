MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia guard Tynice Martin has been reinstated to the women’s basketball team a day after she pleaded no contest to a battery charge.

Martin entered the plea to the charge Wednesday and was sentenced to community service. The Dominion Post reports the plea stems from a July 15 incident. A police report says Martin and a friend went to the victim’s house and allegedly pushed the woman against a storm door, where she was choked, beaten and shoved.