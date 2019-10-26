Western Carolina (1-7, 0-5) jumped to a 7-3 lead when Tyrie Adams capped a grinding, 16-play drive with a dash from the 7-yard line late in the opening quarter.

Furman struck back on its next possession with Darren Grainger moving the Paladins 72 yards in seven plays. Wynn’s score from 2-yards out reclaimed the lead. Grayson Atkins added a 40-yard field goal as time expired in the half and Furman took a 13-7 lead into the break.

In the third quarter, Grainger connected with Thomas Gordon on a 36-yard scoring pass and Wynn added his second TD of the game, a run from the 3.

Furman rolled up 392 yards of offense to 264 for the Catamounts, who were held to 77 yards on the ground.

