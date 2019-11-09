Furman took an early 15-0 lead on two 1-yard runs by Wynn but VMI responded with Reece Udinski’s 45-yard TD pass to Jakob Herres and Alex Ramsey’s 49-yard run. Wynn scored on two more short runs and Furman led 32-21 at halftime before blanking the Keydets (4-6, 3-4) in the second half.
Udinski was 23 of 34 for 213 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for VMI. Ramsey carried 20 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
