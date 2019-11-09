The Paladins scored two touchdowns in each quarter. In addition to Wynn’s four touchdowns on the ground, Dominic Roberto ran for one, Jeff McElveen ran for another and Hamp Sisson threw scoring passes to Wynn and Devin Abrams. Thomas Gordon had 10 receptions for 148 yards and Sisson was 17-of-22 passing for 277 yards and the two scores.