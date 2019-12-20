Okros had 14 points for Drexel (6-6). Matey Juric added 13 points and Zach Walton had 10.

Kelly had 18 points for the Bobcats (4-5). Aaron Falzon added 12 points, Jacob Rigoni had 11 points and Marfo grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds. Quinnipiac scored 30 points in the paint, but Drexel was 10 of 23 from 3-point range.

Drexel faces College of Charleston at home on Dec. 28. Quinnipiac faces Marist on the road on Jan. 3.

