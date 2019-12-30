Jaylen Sims, whose 14 points per game entering the contest led the Seahawks, shot only 14 percent for the game (1 of 7).
Drexel plays Delaware at home on Friday. UNC Wilmington takes on James Madison at home on Thursday.
