Wyoming faces Air Force on 5-game road skid

Wyoming Cowboys (5-12, 0-5 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (11-7, 2-3 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Air Force -2.5; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits Air Force looking to end its five-game road slide. The Falcons have gone 8-4 at home. Air Force is ninth in the MWC scoring 68.7 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Cowboys are 0-5 against conference opponents. Wyoming is ninth in the MWC with 6.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Thompson averaging 1.4.

The Falcons and Cowboys face off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder is shooting 47.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Falcons. Rytis Petraitis is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Thompson is averaging 7.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Cowboys. Hunter Maldonado is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

