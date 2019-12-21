Denver sent the game to overtime when Ade Murkey scored on a layup with 53 seconds remaining to play. Hunter Thompson hit two free throws 9 seconds into the extra period, Hendricks followed with a 3-pointer and Wyoming stayed in front from there.

Jase Thompson topped the Pioneers (4-10) with 24 points. Reserve David Nzekwesi notched his first double-double of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Murkey added 13 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD