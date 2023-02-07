Wyoming hosts UNLV after Maldonado's 34-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNLV Rebels (15-8, 4-7 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (7-15, 2-8 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on the UNLV Rebels after Hunter Maldonado scored 34 points in Wyoming’s 84-64 loss to the San Jose State Spartans. The Cowboys are 6-5 on their home court. Wyoming is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rebels are 4-7 in conference games. UNLV has a 0-4 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is scoring 14.5 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Cowboys. Maldonado is averaging 12.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Wyoming.

Justin Webster averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 48.2% from beyond the arc. Elijah Harkless is shooting 39.3% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

