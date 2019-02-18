UNLV (14-11, 8-5) vs. Wyoming (6-19, 2-10)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming looks for its fourth straight win over UNLV at Arena-Auditorium. The last victory for the Runnin’ Rebels at Wyoming was a 65-42 win on Feb. 23, 2013.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive Justin James has put up 20.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists to lead the charge for the Cowboys. Jake Hendricks is also a key contributor, accounting for 11 points per game. The Runnin’ Rebels are led by Kris Clyburn, who is averaging 13.1 points and 5.5 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: James has either made or assisted on 62 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 38 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UNLV is 0-5 when its offense scores 65 points or fewer. Wyoming is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 66 or fewer points.

PERFECT WHEN: Wyoming is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Cowboys are 1-19 when opponents score more than 66 points.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 36.7 percent, ranking the Runnin’ Rebels 14th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Wyoming stands at just 16.9 percent (ranked 351st).

