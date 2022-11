BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Brendan Wenzel scored 20 points in Wyoming’s 79-68 win against the Nicholls State Colonels.

Wyoming went 25-9 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cowboys averaged 72.5 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point distance last season.