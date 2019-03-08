New Mexico (13-16, 7-10) vs. Wyoming (7-23, 3-14)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico goes for the season sweep over Wyoming after winning the previous matchup in Albuquerque. The teams last met on Jan. 19, when the Lobos shot 48.3 percent from the field while limiting Wyoming’s shooters to just 35.2 percent en route to an 83-53 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The explosive Justin James has averaged 21.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists to lead the way for the Cowboys. Jake Hendricks is also a big contributor, producing 10.9 points per game. The Lobos are led by Vance Jackson, who is averaging 12.3 points and 6.9 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: James has accounted for 65 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 45 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

COMING UP SHORT: New Mexico has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 68.6 points and allowing 85 points during those contests. Wyoming has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 59 points while giving up 76.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Lobos have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cowboys. Wyoming has an assist on 40 of 73 field goals (54.8 percent) across its past three outings while New Mexico has assists on 50 of 81 field goals (61.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico as a collective unit has made 9.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MWC teams.

