Wyoming visits Utah State following Maldonado's 20-point performance

Wyoming Cowboys (5-10, 0-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (13-3, 2-1 MWC) Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State -10; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on the Utah State Aggies after Hunter Maldonado scored 20 points in Wyoming’s 80-75 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Aggies have gone 7-1 at home. Utah State is fourth in the MWC in rebounding with 33.9 rebounds. Daniel Akin paces the Aggies with 6.9 boards.

The Cowboys have gone 0-3 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is 4-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Aggies and Cowboys meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 52.7% from beyond the arc. Taylor Funk is averaging 13.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Utah State.

Maldonado is averaging 13 points and 3.4 assists for the Cowboys. Noah Reynolds is averaging 12.4 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

