The Bonnies are 12-5 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure ranks seventh in the A-10 with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Osun Osunniyi averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Nunge is scoring 13.3 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Musketeers. Colby Jones is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Story continues below advertisement

Kyle Lofton is averaging 12.7 points, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bonnies. Jalen Adaway is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 65.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___