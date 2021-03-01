SUPER SENIORS: Xavier has relied heavily on its seniors. Zach Freemantle, Paul Scruggs, Nate Johnson and Jason Carter have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 84 percent of all Musketeers points over the team’s last five games.
CREATING OFFENSE: Scruggs has had his hand in 42 percent of all Xavier field goals over the last five games. Scruggs has 26 field goals and 32 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-6 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 8-5 when it scores at least 68.
UNBEATEN WHEN: Xavier is a perfect 8-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Musketeers are 5-5 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.
DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown is ranked second in the Big East with an average of 70.9 possessions per game.
