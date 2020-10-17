Trae Self was 11 of 27 for 197 yards passing, and threw touchdown passes of 90 and 76 yards to Gipson. Da’Leon Ward had a 9-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter for the Lumberjacks (2-3).
Zach Bronkhorst threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Cason Brown for Angelo State. Alfred Grear scored on a 38-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.