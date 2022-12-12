Xavier hosts Whitley and Southern

Southern Jaguars (4-5) at Xavier Musketeers (7-3)
The Jaguars are 1-4 in road games. Southern is the top team in the SWAC scoring 13.8 fast break points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Souley Boum is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Musketeers. Adam Kunkel is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Xavier.
Whitley averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Bryson Etienne is averaging 12 points and 1.9 steals for Southern.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.