St. John’s (20-10, 8-9) vs. Xavier (16-14, 8-9)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over St. John’s. In its last eight wins against the Red Storm, Xavier has won by an average of 11 points. St. John’s’ last win in the series came on Feb. 23, 2015, a 58-57 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Xavier’s Naji Marshall has averaged 14.9 points and 6.7 rebounds while Paul Scruggs has put up 11.9 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Red Storm, Shamorie Ponds has averaged 19.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists while LJ Figueroa has put up 14.4 points and 6.3 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ponds has accounted for 41 percent of all St. John’s field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Xavier is 0-6 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 16-8 when it scores at least 63.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Musketeers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Red Storm. Xavier has an assist on 34 of 75 field goals (45.3 percent) over its previous three contests while St. John’s has assists on 36 of 85 field goals (42.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. John’s offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-best rate in the nation. The Xavier defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 301st among Division I teams).

