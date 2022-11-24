Xavier Musketeers face the Florida Gators

Florida Gators (3-1) vs. Xavier Musketeers (3-1)
Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -1.5; over/under is 150.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Xavier Musketeers play the Florida Gators in Portland, Oregon.
Xavier went 23-13 overall with a 15-2 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Musketeers averaged 74.1 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point distance last season.
Florida finished 20-14 overall with an 11-5 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Gators averaged 17.9 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second chance points and 20.4 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.