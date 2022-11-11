Xavier wins 86-64 over Montana

Freemantle also contributed four steals for the Musketeers (2-0). Jack Nunge shot 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 15 points. KyKy Tandy was 4 of 6 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points.