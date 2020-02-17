Akok will undergo surgery later this week and will miss the remainder of the season.
The 6-foot-9 freshman played in all 25 games for UConn, starting 24 of them. He averaged 5.8 points and 5.5 rebounds and his 66 blocked shots lead the American Athletic Conference.
