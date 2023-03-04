Brown hosts Yale following Jarvis' 34-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Yale Bulldogs (19-7, 9-4 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (14-12, 7-6 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brown -5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits the Brown Bears after EJ Jarvis scored 34 points in Yale’s 76-58 victory over the Cornell Big Red.

The Bears are 7-4 on their home court. Brown ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 13.8 assists per game led by Paxson Wojcik averaging 3.2.

The Bulldogs are 9-4 in Ivy League play. Yale is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 16.8 points for the Bears. Wojcik is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brown.

Matt Knowling is averaging 14.5 points for the Bulldogs. Jarvis is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

