Yale Bulldogs play the Vermont Catamounts on 5-game win streak

Vermont Catamounts (1-4) at Yale Bulldogs (5-0)
The Catamounts have gone 0-3 away from home. Vermont is eighth in the America East scoring 65.0 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Knowling is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 9.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for Yale.
Finn Sullivan averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Dylan Penn is averaging 13.8 points for Vermont.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.