Eric Monroe added 11 points. EJ Jarvis had seven rebounds for the hosts. Yale has won both its contests this season when scoring more than 100. The Bulldogs recorded a season-high 28 assists on 40-of-69 (58%) shooting.
Nate Patenude had 21 points for the Wildcats and Brian Hogan-Gary 14 points.
Yale faces Brown at home on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.