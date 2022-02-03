The Big Green are 2-4 in conference play. Dartmouth has a 3-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Azar Swain is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jalen Gabbidon is averaging 9.4 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Yale.
Brendan Barry is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Big Green. Rai is averaging 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games for Dartmouth.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.
Big Green: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.
