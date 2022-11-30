Yale hosts Howard following Poulakidas' 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Howard Bison (4-5) at Yale Bulldogs (6-1) New Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yale -13; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts the Howard Bison after John Poulakidas scored 22 points in Yale’s 65-62 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes. The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Yale scores 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 26.3 points per game.

The Bison are 1-2 in road games. Howard has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Knowling is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Poulakidas is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Yale.

Elijah Hawkins is averaging 14.3 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 12.4 points for Howard.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

