Yale hosts Stephenson-Moore and Stony Brook

Yale Bulldogs (7-1) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stony Brook -16.5; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook faces the Yale Bulldogs after Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 23 points in Stony Brook’s 89-48 win over the Saint Joseph’s (L.I.) Golden Eagles.

The Seawolves have gone 2-0 in home games. Stony Brook is 2-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-1 away from home. Yale leads the Ivy League with 40.0 points per game in the paint led by Matt Knowling averaging 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenan Sarvan averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Stephenson-Moore is shooting 43.0% and averaging 13.7 points for Stony Brook.

Knowling is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds for Yale.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

