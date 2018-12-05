NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Trey Phills and Miye Oni each scored 20 points to lead Yale to a 97-87 home-opening victory over Lehigh on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs racked up 20,000 air miles and played their first five games on the road and returned home on the heels of a 77-73 win over Miami on Saturday at the Hoophall Miami Invitational.

Phills made four 3-pointers and Oni added eight assists. Oni capped his scoring with a windmill dunk with about a minute left.

Jordan Bruner chipped in 13 points, Blake Reynolds had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Alex Copeland added 11 points for Yale (4-2), which shot 51 percent from the floor. Azar Swain had 10 points off the bench.

Jordan Cohen scored 21 points to lead Lehigh (5-3). Lance Tejada had 19 points and Pat Andree 16, and the pair combined for nine of Lehigh’s 15 3-pointers.

Yale led 73-71 with 7:19 to play and used a 17-6 run for a 90-77 advantage with just under two minutes remaining. Copeland scored seven points and Bruner added five during the stretch.

