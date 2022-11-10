Yale takes on Eastern Washington following Knowling's 20-point performance

Eastern Washington went 18-16 overall with a 9-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Eagles gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays the Eastern Washington Eagles after Matt Knowling scored 20 points in Yale’s 96-41 win against the Sarah Lawrence Gryphons.

Yale went 19-12 overall last season while going 6-6 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second chance points and 2.8 bench points last season.