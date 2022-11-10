Yale takes on Eastern Washington following Knowling's 20-point performance

Yale Bulldogs (1-0) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1)
Cheney, Washington; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays the Eastern Washington Eagles after Matt Knowling scored 20 points in Yale’s 96-41 win against the Sarah Lawrence Gryphons.
Eastern Washington went 18-16 overall with a 9-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Eagles gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.
Yale went 19-12 overall last season while going 6-6 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second chance points and 2.8 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.