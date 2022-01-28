The Bulldogs are 3-1 in conference games. Yale is second in the Ivy League with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Swain averaging 4.1.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Ethan Wright is averaging 14.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games for Princeton.
Swain is averaging 19.7 points for the Bulldogs. Jalen Gabbidon is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Yale.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 80.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.
Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.