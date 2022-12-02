Yale visits Stony Brook after Stephenson-Moore's 23-point outing

Yale Bulldogs (7-1) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5)
The Bulldogs are 1-1 in road games. Yale ranks ninth in college basketball with 29.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Bez Mbeng averaging 4.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Stephenson-Moore is scoring 13.7 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Seawolves. Keenan Fitzmorris is averaging 10.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 70.0% for Stony Brook.
John Poulakidas averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 51.1% from beyond the arc. Matt Knowling is averaging 18.1 points for Yale.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.