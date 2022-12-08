Yap scores 17 as Fresno State defeats Cal State Northridge

FRESNO, Calif. — Donavan Yap led Fresno State over CSU Northridge on Wednesday with 17 points off of the bench in a 65-56 victory.

Yap shot 6 for 8, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (3-5). Jemarl Baker Jr. was 6 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 16 points. Isaiah Hill recorded 10 points and was 4 of 8 shooting.