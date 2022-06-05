Yates home run in 9th lifts UCLA over Seminoles 2-1

AUBURN, Ala. — Carson Yates homered leading off the top of the ninth to give UCLA a 2-1 win over Florida State on Sunday in an elimination game in the Auburn Regional.

Kyle Karros, who had three hits, tied the game for the Bruins with a home run in the seventh and Alonzo Tredwell (4-1) struck out three in two innings of one-hit relief for the win.