Keeping the starters healthy and developing some depth on both sides of the ball is paramount. By the end of last October, the Orange were missing more than a dozen starters or key contributors who were either out for the season due to injury or opted out because of the coronavirus. The offensive line was hit so hard — Syracuse suffered 38 sacks, more than all but two teams in the country — that fullback Chris Elmore had to play up front. In preseason camp, redshirt junior OG Dakota Davis, who was hurt the majority of last season, has missed time with a foot injury.