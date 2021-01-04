Drake dominated the first half and led 41-21 at the break. The Salukis’ 21 first-half points marked a season low for the team.
Marcus Domask had 13 points for the Salukis (7-3, 1-3). Lance Jones and Ben Harvey had 10 points.
Drake defeated Southern Illinois 73-55 on Sunday.
