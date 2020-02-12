VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Hamlet, Umoja Gibson, Zachary Simmons and Deng Geu have combined to account for 62 percent of all North Texas scoring this season. For Charlotte, Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season.

CUSA IMPROVEMENT: The Mean Green have scored 74.5 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.8 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Shepherd has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: North Texas is a perfect 7-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Mean Green are 9-9 when they record more than 11 turnovers. The Charlotte defense has created 12.8 turnovers per game in CUSA play, but that figure has dropped to 11 per game over its last three.

STREAK STATS: Charlotte has dropped its last four road games, scoring 63 points and allowing 73 points during those contests. North Texas has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 82.9 points while giving up 59.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Charlotte has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The 49ers have averaged 20.6 free throws per game and 23 per game over their last three games.

