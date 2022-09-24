Young, E. Illinois snap 9-game skid, beat Murray St. 35-21

MURRAY, Ky. — Dom Shoffner threw for a touchdown and ran for two more scores, Kendi Young had 160 yards rushing and a TD on just eight carries and Eastern Illinois beat Murray State 35-21 Saturday night.

Shoffner was 5-of-14 passing for 74 yards — including a 2-yard touchdown pass to Justin Thomas — and added 17 carries for 88 yards. Young scored on a 36-yard run that made it 24-14 going into halftime and Eastern Illinois led the rest of the way.