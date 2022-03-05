Cameron Christon had 21 points for the Tigers (11-19, 8-9), who have now lost four straight games. Prince Moss added 15 points and eight rebounds. Tra’Michael Moton had 11 points.
The Hornets improved to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. Alabama State defeated Grambling State 80-72 on Feb. 5.
___
___
