Young leads Maryland against No. 3 Purdue after 26-point game

Maryland Terrapins (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -10.5; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Maryland visits the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers after Jahmir Young scored 26 points in Maryland’s 64-58 victory against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Boilermakers are 8-1 on their home court. Purdue ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Zach Edey averaging 16.0.

The Terrapins have gone 3-4 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland averages 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Boilermakers and Terrapins square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith is averaging 9.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Boilermakers. Edey is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Young is averaging 15.8 points for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 69.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

