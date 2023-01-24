Young, Maryland Terrapins take on the Wisconsin Badgers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wisconsin Badgers (12-6, 4-4 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin takes on Maryland in Big Ten action Wednesday. The Terrapins are 9-1 on their home court. Maryland ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 2.4.

The Badgers are 4-4 in conference games. Wisconsin has a 5-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is averaging 15.5 points for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Chucky Hepburn is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 12.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals. Steven Crowl is shooting 49.7% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Badgers: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article