Young, Maryland Terrapins take on the Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers (12-6, 4-4 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten)
The Badgers are 4-4 in conference games. Wisconsin has a 5-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is averaging 15.5 points for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.
Chucky Hepburn is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 12.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals. Steven Crowl is shooting 49.7% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.
LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.
Badgers: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.