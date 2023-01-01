Young, Maryland Terrapins to visit Dickinson, Michigan Wolverines

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland Terrapins (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-5, 1-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -1; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes Michigan and Maryland face off on Sunday. The Wolverines have gone 4-2 at home. Michigan is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Terrapins are 1-1 in Big Ten play. Maryland averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 9-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Wolverines and Terrapins square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jett Howard averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Michigan.

Don Carey averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

