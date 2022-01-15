By Associated PressToday at 9:51 p.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 9:51 p.m. ESTCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jahmir Young scored 15 points and Charlotte defeated UTSA 62-53 on Saturday.Robert Braswell added 14 points and Jackson Threadgill scored 11 for the 49ers (9-5, 2-0 C-USA).WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightChristian Tucker led the Roadrunners (7-11, 0-5) with 10 points. Five players scored six.—-More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...