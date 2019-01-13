HAMDEN, Conn. — Cameron Young scored 20 points with six rebounds and five assists and Quinnipiac held off Fairfield 80-78 on Sunday.

The Bobcats (8-7, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic) took the lead for good when Tyrese Williams’ layup made it 74-72 with two minutes left. Quinnipiac made six of its last eight foul shots to secure the win and Fairfield’s Jesus Cruz hit a 3 with 0.7 left for the final margin.

Abdulai Bundu and Aaron Robinson each scored 12 points — Bundu added nine rebounds — and Travis Atson scored 10 for Quinnipiac. The Bobcats finished 13 of 24 from 3-point range while Fairfield was 11 of 31. Fairfield had the edge in total field goals made at 31-24 but the Bobcats made up for it going 19 of 24 from the foul line to just 5 of 8.

Cruz led Fairfield (5-11, 2-2) with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting with seven rebounds and four assists. Felix Lemetti scored 16, Landon Taliaferro 11 and Jonathan Kasibabu had nine rebounds.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.