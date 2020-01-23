FAU’s final 3-point attempt — a 30-footer by Cornelius Taylor — was off the mark.

Shepherd finished with 13 points and Malik Martin added 12 for Charlotte (11-7, 5-2 Conference USA), which has won six straight at home.

Taylor had 16 points for the Owls (12-8, 4-3). Jailyn Ingram added 14 points and Richardson Maitre scored 13.

AD

Charlotte rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit as FAU led 58-44 with 7 minutes, 37 seconds remaining. A 13-0 run drew the 49ers within 58-57 with 4:18 to go and they tied it nearly four minutes later when Edwards hit a 3-pointer with 1:23 remaining.

AD

Charlotte faces Florida International at home on Saturday. Florida Atlantic plays at Old Dominion on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com