HANOVER, N.H. — Cameron Young hit 3 of 4 free throw attempts and added a layup in the final 18 seconds to lift Quinnipiac to a 64-59 win at Dartmouth on Wednesday night, the sixth straight win over the Big Green for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats entered the game on the heels of a tough, 71-61 loss to Stony Brook.

Travis Atson made two free throws with :39 left to give Quinnipiac a 59-52 lead, but Ian Sistare hit two free throws and Brendan Barry converted at the basket to make it 59-56 with :27 remaining. Young converted the second of two from the line to make it 60-56, and Barry missed from deep before adding two more free throws with :10 remaining. Taurus Samuels hit from 3 with :04 left to get Dartmouth within 3, but Young converted a layup two seconds later to put the game away.

Young finished with 21 points for Quinnipiac (3-4) and Kevin Marfo added a double-double with 12 points and 13 boards.

Chris Knight scored 23 points for Dartmouth (4-5).

