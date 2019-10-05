UT Martin fell behind 21-17 midway through the third quarter, but quarterback John Bachus III answered with a short touchdown run to put the Skyhawks back on top for good. TJ Jefferson’s 44-yard fumble recovery for a score made it 31-21 with 2:48 left in the third.

Bachus had 167 yards passing for the Skyhawks. Peyton Logan ran for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Parker McKinney threw for 313 yards and two scores for the Colonels (3-3, 1-1).

