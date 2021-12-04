Brendan Adams’ basket gave the Colonials a 23-17 lead with 8:26 before halftime. Young followed with a four-point play which ignited Charlotte (4-3) and the 49ers proceeded to outscore George Washington 24-6 the rest of the half.
Charlotte never trailed after intermission.
James Bishop scored 23 points for George Washington (2-8), Adams 18 and Brayon Freeman 11 off the bench. The Colonials now have dropped four-straight games for the second time this season.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_